Woman seriously hurt after SUV crashes into tree

SPARTA, MICH. - One woman suffered serious injuries after the SUV she was in crashed into a tree.
Around midnight on Saturday, Dec. 30, deputies were dispatched to a crash on 10 Mile Road east of North Division Avenue.
The driver of a 2005 Nissan Xterra, a 55-year-old Rockford woman, was headed westbound on 10 Mile Road when she lost control of her vehicle. Her SUV left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver suffered a possible broken ankle and her passenger, a 77-year-old Rockford woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies say both women were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
