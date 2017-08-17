Woman witnesses violence toward Sparta grandmother months before her death

SPARTA, MICH. - As police continue to investigate the brutal death of a Sparta woman, we're hearing from a woman who says she witnessed verbal abuse between the suspect and victim months ago.

Matthew Nelson Malleaux was charged earlier this week with open murder for the beating death of his 85-year-old grandmother, Anne Parker.

"It really bothered me and still kind of will," Victoria Johnson said as she recalled witnessing a man yell at his grandmother in the Garden Patch parking lot four months ago.

"There was a lot of cussing going on with him," she said.

A man she believes is the suspect and grandson Malleaux.

"I just remember he was walking behind her at first and he was telling her to hurry up and he was pretty belligerent with her and I remember him saying things to her like, 'I don't need you to take care of me, you better hurry up before I push you down, I'll hurt you,'"Johnson continued.

Johnson says this is when she interfered, yelling for Malleaux not to talk to her like that.

"He yelled some obscenities back to me and said he was going to come and kick my butt and I was like you can come do it, you know what though if that was my grandma you would not talk to her like that," she said.

The confrontation was eventually broken up and Johnson went on her way, but after seeing Malleaux's picture on the news on Wednesday, it all came back.

"I was very sad it really bothered me throughout the day like what more could have been done back in April? Could something more have been done? For him to be reported to Adult Protective Services or something to get him away from her?" Johnson said.

She called police Wednesday morning and told them about the incident. As for Mallueax, he remains behind bars. His next court appearance is next week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV