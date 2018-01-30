Special Olympics athletes learn from the GR Drive

(Photo: Contributed)

About 40 local Special Olympics athletes learned from professional basketball players of the Grand Rapids Drive.

The athletes got the opportunity to play with the Drive members and learn some new skills. They also participated in an autograph sessions with the pros.

“We are so thankful for the efforts of Perrigo and the Grand Rapids Drive for allowing all of these athletes to have a great day playing and learning from their new professional friends,” said Chris Thomas of Special Olympics Michigan.

The event was hosted by Perrigo Company plc and took place at Forest Hills Eastern High School on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 30.

At the Drive's Feb. 11 game, Special Olympics Michigan will also receive from various fundraising activities including a 50/50 raffle and the auction of custom jerseys worn by the Drive during the game.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV