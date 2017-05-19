S.S. Badger takes first trip of the season to Manitowoc

S.S. Badger. (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

LUDINGTON, MICH. - Traveling from Michigan to Wisconsin gets a whole lot easier starting today. The S.S. Badger will start ferrying cars across Lake Michigan for the season.

The largest car ferry on Lake Michigan leaves Ludington this morning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 19. It will arrive in Manitowoc, Wisc. at 1 p.m.

The steamship makes about 450 trips per season, and has been moving cars and people for more than 60 years.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV