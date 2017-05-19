S.S. Badger takes first trip of the season to Manitowoc

LUDINGTON, MICH. - Traveling from Michigan to Wisconsin gets a whole lot easier starting today. The S.S. Badger will start ferrying cars across Lake Michigan for the season.
The largest car ferry on Lake Michigan leaves Ludington this morning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 19. It will arrive in Manitowoc, Wisc. at 1 p.m.
The steamship makes about 450 trips per season, and has been moving cars and people for more than 60 years.
