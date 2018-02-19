Stabenow talks 'New Skills for New Jobs' agenda, gun reform in Grand Rapids

Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, talking with welding students at Grand Rapids Community College. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan needs to continue building on efforts to eliminate unfilled jobs throughout the state, said Democrati Sen. Debbie Stabenow Monday at a conference in Grand Rapids.

Stabenow advocated for her New Skills for New Jobs Act agenda at Grand Rapids Community College. The bill, proposed Feb. 15, would create a federal program similar to the Michigan New Jobs Training program, in which community colleges partnered with employers pay to train students, then capture state income taxes withholding until the cost is recovered.

"We have a good job training program now but it has a big backlog," Stabenow said. "A federal match, dollar-for-dollar [would] double the impact in Michigan."

The senator cited a report by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute that claims, by 2025, over 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will become available, with many going unfilled.

"I've been doing small business visits all over Michigan," Stabenow said. "Everywhere I go...I ask people the same question, 'What's your biggest challenge?' The number one answer was talent. 'We need a skilled workforce. I don't have the workers I need.'"

Stabenow's plan also focuses on connecting students with career and job opportunities.

"[I want to] make more opportunities for students to use Pell grants and make more financial aid," she said. " And we don't have enough career counselors...We are, unfortunately, one of the states with the highest ratios of students to career counselors. And that affects how much time career counselors can spend time with students."

Following the conference, Stabenow also spoke with WZZM 13 about gun control in the aftermath of the Florida shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, resulting in the death of 17 students and faculty members.

She commended students, both in Florida and West Michigan, for actively advocating for gun reform in wake of the tragedy. Students at Kalamazoo Central High School started a petition on Feb. 15, calling for "comprehensive and responsible gun policy" on the state and federal levels.

"At this point in time, thoughts and prayers are pretty hollow without action," Stabenow said. "I love what the students are doing in Kalamazoo...I'm hopeful the students will hold everybody accountable. It's about action."

There are some very common sense things Congress can do to close the loopholes on background checks to be able to address other things, she said.

"If somebody can't fly on a plane because they are on a terror watchlist, they shouldn't be able to buy a gun," Stabenow said. "Bump stocks, which can turn a weapon into an automatic weapon, should be outlawed. People have said that on a bipartisan basis. But nothing gets done."

