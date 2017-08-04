State Games of America brings economic boost

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For the first time ever, Michigan is hosting the State Games of America. Its a multi-sport, Olympic-style event that has drawn thousands to the area.

"I think its about 48 different sports happening," Event Director, Eric Engelbarts, said. "From competitive yoga to gymnastics, to bocce ball, to table tennis, to wrestling, anything you're looking for we have."

The event is welcoming 12,000 athletes in Grand Rapids over the next few days. Large crowds bringing a boost in business. Engelbarts says the area will see a $10 million economic impact, in places like our restaurants, bars, and hotels.

"We're sold out," he said. "We're looking for hotel rooms tonight. But for sure, there are a lot of properties here that are experiencing what it means to host the State Games of America."

Hosting visitors like Heather Talty, who came from Massachusetts to watch her girls place in figure skating.

"Its been wonderful. Its been a great experience.," Talty said. "Grand Rapids is wonderful, the people are fantastic, we've had a great time."

Events will be held all weekend throughout West Michigan. For more information click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV