Stolen vehicle recovered in Ottawa County, 16-year-old driver arrested

File photo. (Photo: Grand Haven Tribune)

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - On Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen vehicle from Muskegon Heights that was being driven by a 16-year-old.

Around 8 a.m. police responded to an Onstar alert that was reporting a stolen grey 2016 GMC Denali that was traveling westbound on I-96 near Marne. An officer located a car that matched that description within a minute of hearing the report, but the license plate was covered in snow.

Once the SUV was determined to be the stolen vehicle, the deputy turned on his overhead lights. The driver of the stolen car continued to drive westbound on I-96 until the car went off the road and got stuck in snow near mile marker 14.

The driver fled on foot and was chased by officers from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police. The suspect ran south to an area near Arthur Street and 88th Avenue. Then, the 16-year-old turned back north and ran across I-96 before being caught near Cleveland Street.

The driver was a 16-year-old resident from Muskegon who was lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home on several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle.

There were two other minors in the stolen car, and they were turned over to their parents.

The stolen SUV was returned to the owner later in the day.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV