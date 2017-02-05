Stretching tips for runners

Marathon runner legs, stock photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you are training for the River Bank Run 25K you've probably started to increase your mileage...and with that can come sore muscles. Running expert Kari Stuart with Stuart Coaching joined the weekend morning team and shared this advice:

"In order to stay on top of your game, it is very important to properly warm-up your muscles before you exercise and to stretch afterwards. Exercise tends to shorten muscles, particularly a repetitive motion form of exercise like running, which can lead to decreased mobility over time. Warm-up and a cool down with stretching will ensure your muscles and joints are at their fullest range for motion, reducing your risk for an injury.

Most doctors recommend that you warm up before stretching and running. Muscles respond better to the stress the body puts on them when they've been warmed up. A warm up is not complex and its purpose is to get blood flowing through the body before vigorous movement. It’s as easy as walking for five to ten minutes.



Next, let’s look at some essential stretches that you’ll want to perform after you run. I encourage you to stretch right after you run, and that means there’s a good chance you’ll be outdoors. The muscle groups you want to target are the quadriceps, hips and glutes, calves, IT band connectors and the low back and chest.

Hold each stretch for 45 seconds. Do not bounce, but rather breath deeply as you slightly deepen the stretch on each exhale. Do not perform extreme stretching and never stretch to the point of pain. Keep these stretches light and gentle just to loosen tight muscles," explained Kari.



