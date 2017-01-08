Sunday Chef: Knickerbocker debuts Full Moon Rib special

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Some say the full moon makes people do crazy things. At the new Knickerbocker Brewpub and Distillery in Grand Rapids, it's inspiring a delicious tradition.

Head Chef Brian Proctor joined the Weekend Morning team with more on their Full Moon Rib Special coming up on Thursday, January 12th...to coincide with the full moon of course! This special is something they will do every full moon.

When using high quality pork, chef Brian recommends scouring the ribs then using a rub to enhance the flavor. He uses a rub consisting of equal parts salt and pepper. He then sprinkles it on the rack of ribs from about a foot above it.

To check out the Knickerbocker's brew list and menu, click here.