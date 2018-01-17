WZZM
Suspect arrested for shooting death of paralyzed man

Staff , WZZM 5:59 PM. EST January 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police Department in conjunction with the FBI Fugitive Task Force, took a suspect involved in a 2017 homicide into custody on Jan. 17, 2018. 

Officers arrested Kevin Ezell, 28, earlier Wednesday afternoon at the 400 block of Webster St. NW, on charges of homicide-open murder and a felony firearm weapons offense. 

Police believe Ezell is man responsible for the shooting death of Demond Bridgeforth on Sheldon Blvd. near Oakes on June 10th

Bridgeforth was in a wheelchair at the time. Police say he was paralyzed after a shooting in 2011. 

Police have not said anything about a possible motive for the shooting. 

If anyone has further information, the police department can be contacted at 456-3400. Tips can also be made to Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.

