Suspect arrested for shooting death of paralyzed man

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police Department in conjunction with the FBI Fugitive Task Force, took a suspect involved in a 2017 homicide into custody on Jan. 17, 2018.

Officers arrested Kevin Ezell, 28, earlier Wednesday afternoon at the 400 block of Webster St. NW, on charges of homicide-open murder and a felony firearm weapons offense.

Police believe Ezell is man responsible for the shooting death of Demond Bridgeforth on Sheldon Blvd. near Oakes on June 10th.

Demond Bridgeforth, 28, found dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

Bridgeforth was in a wheelchair at the time. Police say he was paralyzed after a shooting in 2011.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive for the shooting.

If anyone has further information, the police department can be contacted at 456-3400. Tips can also be made to Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.

