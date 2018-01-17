Suspect arrested for shooting death of paralyzed man

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police Department in conjunction with the FBI Fugitive Task Force, took a suspect involved in a 2017 homicide into custody on Jan. 17, 2018.
Officers arrested Kevin Ezell, 28, earlier Wednesday afternoon at the 400 block of Webster St. NW, on charges of homicide-open murder and a felony firearm weapons offense.
Police believe Ezell is man responsible for the shooting death of Demond Bridgeforth on Sheldon Blvd. near Oakes on June 10th.
Bridgeforth was in a wheelchair at the time. Police say he was paralyzed after a shooting in 2011.
Police have not said anything about a possible motive for the shooting.
If anyone has further information, the police department can be contacted at 456-3400. Tips can also be made to Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.
