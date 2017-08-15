Taking a look at tornado damage: One year later

FENVILLE, MICH. - Come Sunday, August 20, it will be one year since a half dozen tornados touched down in West Michigan -- causing destruction all the way from Bangor to Grandville.

And even after all of these months, there are still quite a few places where the damage is still visible.

The first tornado struck near Bangor in Van Buren County at about 1:15 p.m. Half an hour later another landed near 118th Street and 48th Avenue in Fennville.

A year later, there are still plenty of broken and uprooted trees in the forest area along Round Lake.

“The trees are all still pushed to the side of the road,” says Fennville resident Marvin Vogler. “I guess most of that land is state land and nobody seems to be cleaning it up.”

There was substantial property damage from the tornados as the storm moved northeast from Bangor toward Grand Rapids, but no deaths or significant injuries were reported.

"I lost five or six trees out in the front,” says Vogler. “But I didn’t realize it was a tornado going over. I didn’t think of it as a tornado but, that’s what it was.”

