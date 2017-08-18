Teenager killed, other driver critically hurt in Allegan County crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

GANGES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A teenager is dead and another driver is critically hurt, after a two-car crash in Allegan County Thursday, August 17.

Deputies were called to 118th Avenue and Blue Star Highway near Fennville around 4 p.m. They believe 18-year-old Raven Ay-Shawnti Morrison, was driving west and collided with another car going north.

Morrison was killed. The 38-year-old driver in the other car is from the Saugatuck area. He was critically hurt and flown to the hospital. His 38-year-old female passenger had non life-threatening injuries.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by AMR from Fennville and Holland, and Ganges Township Fire Department.

