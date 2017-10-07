The big game: MSU vs. U-M

General view of Michigan Stadium during the Michigan Football Spring Game on April 1, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - The century-long rivalry between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan comes to a head every year when the teams compete.

Tonight, both teams are fighting for victory at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

First Quarter Score: MSU 7, U-M 3

Go Blue or Go Green...Go to @wzzm13 for all the action tonight at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/0ZrjwFU0P3 — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 7, 2017

Pregame on the field is bananas @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/0oMlfWMOPZ — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 7, 2017

@KamadyRudd and @JamalWZZM13 ready to bring you all the fun and excitement from Ann Arbor as MSU battles Michigan under the lights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/66ooioQRRu — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 7, 2017

In a "House Divided" for #MichiganvsMichiganState. See how this couple does rivalry week tonight after the game! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/KhdvWU1RYi — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) October 7, 2017

