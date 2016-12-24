The Original Dickens Carolers of Grand Rapids perform at WZZM

Close up photo of decorated Christmas tree, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's certainly not every year that Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday. The Weekend Morning team wanted to make sure our viewers started this festive day on a high note, which is why we invited members of the Original Dickens Carolers of Grand Rapids to join us in-studio. Martha Cudlipp Bundra is the group's spokesperson, she shared more about the group's mission to spread Christmas cheer.

So where did the songs they sing come from? Here is some carol history from their FB page: "Carols were first sung in Europe thousands of years ago. They were pagan songs sung at the Winter Solstice Celebrations as people danced round stone circles. The word carol means dance or song of praise and joy! Early Christians took over the pagan solstice celebrations for Christmas. Christian songs were then sung instead of pagan ones. It is unclear when the first Christmas carols as we know them were written but it was probably around the 14th century. At that time carols became a popular religious song form. The theme often revolved around a saint, the Christ child or the Virgin Mary, at times blending two languages such as English and Latin."

It's been a busy season for the carolers with performances at the Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park every Tuesday as well as private events and parties. Christmas Eve the group is headed to Detroit to perform for a Lions VIP party.

If you are interested in booking them for your holiday party next year, click here.

