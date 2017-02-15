This is a story about a cat named Lucky: Boy rescues cat from highway

14-year-old Gavin Orlowski saves cat from highway traffic. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Rocko is no longer the only man of the house, because there's a new cat in town named Lucky.

"I thought of the name lucky because it is lucky to not be hit by a car on the highway," 14-year-old Gavin Orlowski said.

Gavin's mom, Erin Brown, was on I-196 Sunday taking her youngest son to a birthday party.

"I hear my mom...she's driving, and I'm in the passenger seat and she's like [gasp]," Orlowski said.

But what was it?

"There's a cat being thrown out a window, running all around the street because the van in front of us just threw it out," Orlowski said.

Gavin didn't hesitate.

Gavin: "I was just thinking like I need to get this cat"

So he bolted out of his mother's car and stopped traffic.

"I turned back and held up my hand," Orlowski said. "The cat is like hanging off the over-bridge, like 75 percent of his body is like over the bridge."

After grabbing the cat and getting back into his mother's car, the two searched for the person responsible.

"It was gone, the truck just bolted out of there," Orlowski said. "Why wouldn't you just let a cat go, at least just let him go, not just throw him off a bridge."

A friend recommended taking the cat to BluePearl Animal Hospital.

"Turns out nothing was really wrong with it except all of his nails got cut off because of him trying to grasp the asphalt on the road and his back hurt from the fall," Orlowski said.

Just as Brown and her son start to ask God for help;

"The receptionist walks in and says, 'Mrs. Brown we just received a phone call from one of your Facebook friends to cover, basically all of the bill,'" Orlowski said.

It was decided.

"We saw how attached Gavin was to this cat and the instant bond," Erin Brown said. "Little lucky here became a very lucky kitty."

Gavin not only gained another animal, but a lesson.

"It really hit them, that's the first time I think they have experienced just intentional pure evil," Brown said.

The family said they're very grateful for the care give by BluePearl and the outpouring of support.

Gavin had always wanted to be veterinarian when he grew up, and now after rescuing Lucky -- he's determined to make that a reality.

The website petabuse.com documents cases of animal, but because so many cases go unreported, the exact number of animal cruelty incidents is not known.

