Threat closes Lakeview schools Wednesday

Lakeview High School, file photo. (Photo: Al Lassen/For the Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - All Lakeview School District classes and activities are canceled Wednesday after an email threat was sent Tuesday night.

Battle Creek Police Department detectives are beginning their search for the source of the threat.

Major Jim Grafton said Battle Creek officers were notified about the threat at 11:30 p.m. after it was discovered by school officials about 10:15 p.m.

Grafton said the email was sent through the district's web site to all Lakeview buildings and read, "I am so sick of this s---. You better close school tomorrow or I'm going to shoot the place up."

Grafton said it appears a bogus email account was created and the sent through School World, a server outside of the state, to the contact list on the school district website and sent to each school building.

Grafton said the decision to close the district was made after midnight.

"We will always err on the side of safety," he said.

