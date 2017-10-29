Three children killed and six others injured in truck vs. buggy crash

The buggy in the impound lot.

EVERGREEN TWP., MICH. - On Sunday morning around 8:34 a.m, a truck and buggy crashed in Evergreen Township, killing three and injuring six--all of whom are from Sheridan.

The truck was driving eastbound on E. Condensary Road near Wood Road when it collided with the buggy that was also traveling east. Both the buggy and the truck were damaged extensively in the crash.

Nine people were in the buggy. Three of them suffered fatal injuries, a 12-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl. The other six were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. It is not known if there was restraint use in the buggy.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and other contributing factors are still under investigation.

Names of the people involved are still being withheld by Michigan State Police.

The truck in the impound lot.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV