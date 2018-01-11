Thursday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

(Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Thursday, Jan. 11, is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

It was designated by the U.S. Senate in 2007. The Department of Homeland security launched the Blue Campaign back in 2010, to raise public awareness, protect victims and put human traffickers behind bars.

One way you can join the fight is to wear blue on Human Trafficking Awareness Day. It's also important to learn the signs of human trafficking and how to report it.

There are also local efforts going on to fight human trafficking.

