Tons of dirty fun: Grand Rapids Mud Run in it's 8th year

The Grand Rapids Mud Run is in it's 8th year and is expected to be bigger than ever!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Mud-loving runners can rejoice yet again -- the Grand Rapids Mud Run is back for another year!

The Grand Rapids Mud Run, which one full lap is approximately the distance of a 5K, is back for its eighth year.

The race includes 15-20 muddy pits, tunnel crawls, cargo climb, slippery slopes, tires to navigate, a 60' mud slide and so much more. There is also a kids course that stretches about 1.5 miles and includes the muddiest obstacles!

Parking is available in the lot of the Kentwood Community Church for $5. Registration is still open, if you don't want to sign up now you can sign up the morning of the race.

The race takes place Saturday, August 26, with the first run time beginning at 8:30 a.m. For a list of times and details on the event click here.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

