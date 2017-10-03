Toys R Us hiring hundreds of seasonal employees in West Michigan

Retail toy giant Toys R Us is getting ready for the holiday season, despite filing for bankruptcy in September.

The company is looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees across the country and 300 in West Michigan.

"We are looking for people who like to play with toys, who like people and can work in a fast-paced environment," said Jennifer Damkoehler the manager of the 28th Street store.

"We have a toy demonstrator position. I'm calling it the ‘champion of play.' You come in and demonstrate toys, unbox them, play with kids and get to be a Toys R Us kid. We have moms looking for extra money, college kids, high school students, grandparents for all hours of the day."

Toys R Us says it has secured $3.1 billion in new financing to pay its employees and suppliers through the period.

Kim Nagelkerk has 7 children. “They are 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 3, and 5 months. I can always find up to date, hot new toys, and they have layaway. That’s a huge selling point for someone with 7 kids."

Here in Michigan, the company plans to hire about 1,500 new employees. They are needed for their call centers, distribution sites, and their Toys R Us and Babies R stores.

Jobseekers can visit the Toys R Us website for more information and to apply for in-store and distribution center positions.

