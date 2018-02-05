WZZM
4 killed in Cleveland fire related to Frank Clark of Seattle Seahawks

Corbin Smith, Seahawks Wire , WKYC 10:25 AM. EST February 05, 2018

SEATTLE -- Shortly after the start of Super Bowl LII, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark revealed four family members, including his father, were killed in a fire in eastern Cleveland.

Clark tweeted the following Sunday afternoon.

Details remain limited, but shortly after Clark tweeted in regards to the tragedy, he re-tweeted a post from the Cleveland Division of Fire indicating the fire happened on Jan. 30 and all four victims had been found.

Clark, who moved from Los Angeles to Cleveland as an eighth grader to live with his father, eventually emerged as a standout tight end and linebacker under the tutelage of legendary coach Ted Ginn Sr. at Glenville High School. He committed to Michigan and played four seasons with the Wolverines before being drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 draft.

