Trump supporter: 'Dreams can come true' at Ford Museum inauguration watch party

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A special viewing of Trump's inauguration drew dozens of people to the Gerald R. Ford Museum on Friday. The event was carried live on a big screen in the museum auditorium.

The magnitude of the moment is hard to overstate. The impact of the inauguration was felt hundreds of miles away at the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

"Dreams can come true," says Jeanne Benedict, who attended the watch party.

"To see my President, my hero, become our 45th President of the United States," says another man.

Benedict was nearly brought to tears during the event.

"I had to be here, I'm going to get too emotional, I've been a Trump supporter since he first announced and I couldn't make it to DC so this was second best," says Benedict.

However, others at the watch party are hoping President Trump will run the country very different than his campaign.

"People can change and hopefully he can," says Ernesto Alcala, who attended the watch party.

Alcala says he's been bothered by Trump's language on several occasions.

"I'm Hispanic, I'm a little bit disabled, and also I'm a veteran, so those are all categories he did talk about that weren't good and hopefully now that he's President he will do something good," says Alcala.

"I hope he'll bring the country together a little bit, there's a lot of divide," says Dean McDougal, who attended the watch party.

Museum officials say no matter political party, there should be a celebration of the peaceful transfer of powers.

"Even in the midst of a civil war we did this without shedding blood, we changed power," says Don Holloway, curator of the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

Amy Austin drove an hour to the Ford Museum to watch the historic process with her children.

"We came because we homeschool and what better education than to see how government works," says Austin.

"It's kind of history in the making," says Yvonne McDougal.

"People say, 'He's not my President', yes he is, you may not have voted for him, you might not like everything he stands for but he is our President," says Benedict.

Friday's event was the museum's third watch party for a presidential inauguration. Museum officials estimated there were about 100 people in attendance.



