Trump's comments become part of the MLK Unity Breakfast in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast has been held in Muskegon for the last 22 years. The goal of the event is to promote equality and justice for all people.

In light of Trump's recent comments regarding Haitian and African countries, that became a point of discussion at the breakfast.

Frank Dawson, a Hollywood producer, was the keynote speaker. He worked on shows like Magnum P.I. and Miami Vice.

Dawson's latest work is a documentary about sit-ins and protests led by black college students in the late 1960s.

MLK unity breakfast @MuskegonCC packed. Diverse group of Muskegon area residents remembering King's dream. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/SzywOlYEFf — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 12, 2018

