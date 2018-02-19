TV actor moderates Flint water town hall

(Photo: Hill Harper/Instagram)

FLINT, MICH. - Actor Hill Harper was in Flint over the weekend to moderate a town hall about the city's water crisis.

Harper is known for acting in CSI: NY, but he also has a law degree from Harvard. He said that he will use his expertise to help the people of Flint with legal action related to the water emergency.

"If you talk about the harm that we don't even know is going to happen with the 6,000 to 12,000 kids that have elevated lead levels. We don't know what their needs are going to be five to six, seven years into the future," said Harper.

It's been nearly four years since Flint switched water systems, which contaminated the city's drinking water with lead.

A New York law firm representing Flint residents is working towards each client's claim instead of a class action lawsuit.

That legal fight may be resolved withing two years.

