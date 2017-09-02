Two motorcycles crashed in Mecosta County

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

MECOSTA COUNTY, MICH. - Two motorcycles crashed into each other on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Around 11:54 a.m Mecosta County police responded to the accident on 85th Ave. south of 5 Mile Road in Hinton Twp.

One of the motorcycles was being driven by a 55-year-old man from Big Rapids, and he had a 66-year-old female passenger. The driver of this motorcycle attempted to overtake the other on the road, and they collided.

The second motorcycle was driven by a 39-year-old man from Wyoming. He was wearing a helmet.

The man and woman on the first motorcycle were not wearing helmets, and they were transported by Mecosta County EMS and then by aeromed to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for serious incapacitating injuries.

