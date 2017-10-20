Tyler Jaenicke plays collegiate hockey after getting a heart transplant

Tyler Jaenicke got a heart transplant 15 months ago. On Oct. 20, he played a collegiate hockey game for Davenport University--his first home game since the transplant.

The 24-year-old was supported by a special rooting section at the game on Friday night. The nurses, technicians, managers and other personnel who cared for Jaenicke before, during and after his transplant cheered and celebrated his second chance at life.

"We are there to support Tyler as he makes his comeback in hockey after his transplant," explained Becky Shore the manager of the transplant program at Spectrum Health.

►Related: He hasn't missed a beat! | Tyler Jaenicke's journey back to the ice

"When people get transplants, we like to see them back to life. It's a second chance at life and to be able to see Tyler skate and do what he loves to do is so rewarding for our entire team," said Shore.

Jaenicke had to leave competitive hockey about six years ago when his heart problem was diagnosed while he was in high school. His caregivers said he had to work very hard after the transplant to get back on to the ice.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV