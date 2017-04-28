Under Armour commercial features local athlete's battle with cerebral palsy

The ad, shows him working out and preparing for races, and at the same time, it also show Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps training. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - He's known for his battle against cerebral palsy and now he is teamed up with Under Armour hoping to inspire more. Johnny Agar from West Michigan and his father Jeff compete in marathons and Ironman competitions.

Friday, during the first inning of the Tigers game on Fox Sports Detroit a commercial aired that featured Johnny.

The ad, shows him working out and preparing for races, and at the same time, it also shows Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps training.

Johnny was inspired by an older Under Armour ad that stared Phelps; and Johnny's mom created a version of the ad to motivate Johnny with footage of him training at Aquinas College.

Under Armour saw this and decided to make the ad for Johnny and air it. The family surprised Johnny with the news Friday night at the Knickerbocker and a watch party was held for Johnny.

