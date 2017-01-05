U.S. Attorney Pat Miles moving on after Trump takes office

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When President Obama leaves office on January 20, the U.S. Attorney he appointed to serve West Michigan says he is also leaving.

After Donald Trump takes the oath of office at noon on Inauguration Day, Pat Miles says his term as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan will also end.

The U.S. Attorney is a Presidential appointment, and although he is not required to resign, chances are President Trump would soon appoint his own person for the position anyway. So, after 4 ½ years doing a job he says he loves, Pat Miles is moving on.

“I felt it was a tremendous honor to serve the people and serve in this administration,” he says. “But it is now time for me to face the next challenge. I’m going to take a couple of weeks. Think about it, pray about it and see where my passion lies.”

Miles, 49, says he doesn't know where or what he will do next, but his roots are in west Michigan. He says his first job was bagging groceries at Meijer. He went to Ottawa Hills High School, and Aquinas College. After earning a law degree at Harvard he came back to work as a private attorney in Grand Rapids.

Miles says he would like to do something that offers challenges comparable to the U.S. Attorney job.

