Verify: Can homeowners take their own water samples to a lab for PFAS testing?

Wolverine Worldwide has offered to test 338 private wells in the Rockford area. But, what happens to those around that area? That’s the question we set out to verify.

The question posted on social media: Is there somewhere we can take our water to be tested?

Our sources are the Kent County Health Department and The Annis Water Institute at Grand Valley State University.

Steve Kelso at the Kent County Health Department says, “No, the test is very complicated and there are few labs in the US that can do it. Only the ones listed as EPA 537 can perform the test. The problem is getting someone to pull the sample to very exacting standards.”

Professor Rick Rediske specializes in water chemistry analysis at GVSU. "It's called PFAS Polyflouroakyl. It's a big name, but it is a waterproofing chemical." Rediske says Wolverine Worldwide used PFAS on leather products before it was banned in 2002 and labeled a carcinogen. He also says there is not a local lab that can test for PFAS.

"And it's my understanding that it's quite expensive $500-$600. They have to send you sampling equipment."

Here is a list of qualified labs.



You can also email the company hired to oversee the water testing for Wolverine Worldwide.

