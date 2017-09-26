VERIFY: Did this viral video of police beating a man happen in Grand Rapids?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A jarring video of a police officer beating a 25-year-old man recently made its way around Facebook with a caption indicating it just happened in Grand Rapids.

We can Verify the incident shown in the video did not take place in Grand Rapids.

In fact, the actual altercation took place in Ohio over a month ago. The Euclid Police Department issued a statement on the matter, which said in part:

It is the mission of the Euclid Police Department to provide professional and transparent service

to the residents, business owners, and visitors to the City of Euclid. This entire incident

will be reviewed, in detail, so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series

of events that eventually led to this violent encounter.

Our sister station in Cleveland received dash cam footage from the incident, you can find that here.

If you see anything you'd like our team to Verify, send us an email.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV