Verify: Do whole house filters get rid of PFAS chemicals?

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Wolverine Worldwide will provide whole home water filtration systems to 338 homes in Plainfield Township.

But do they remove PFAS compounds? That is the question viewers asked the WZZM 13 Watchdog team to investigate and Verify.

Our sources are the Department of Environmental Quality and the Annis Water Institute at Grand Valley State University.

Professor Richard Rediske specializes in water chemistry analysis. He says although the whole house filters have not been tested at the current sites, they have worked in other locations.

"If you read the literature, people are using carbon water systems in New York that are dealing with this contaminant. So, it's a technology that people are using, ” he says. Rediske added they have been successful.

Some are also confused by a note on the DEQ's website. It says, "At this time, the DEQ is not aware of any whole house filters currently on the market that are certified to remove PFOS/PFOA by the NFS International."

David O'Donnell is the field operations manager for the DEQ. He says the note simply means the filters aren't certified.

"What the website is getting at, is that we do not have any whole house filters that have been independently certified by any organization to reduce the concentration of PFAS compounds," O'Donnell says. "That doesn't mean it won't work, it just means an individual organization hasn't gone through any rigorous steps to put an imprint on it."

So, although experts say that whole house filters are known to get rid of PFAS, we cannot verify that the custom whole house filters currently being installed will work. Only time will tell with regular testing.

In the meantime, Rediske says he would continue to drink bottled water, but would feel comfortable using the filtered water for other purposes like cooking and showering.

