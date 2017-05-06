Verify: Will there be a new season of 'Friends'?

The cast of "Friends", actors Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox-Arquette, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston sat down with Jay Leno for a special "Tonight Show," on May 6, 2004. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

They were there for you in the 90s but they unfortunately won’t be there for you in 2018.

A post floating around Facebook claims the TV show Friends will be coming back to NBC for one more season in 2018. The post has nearly 20,000 shares and 16,000 comments as of Saturday morning.

It’s pretty obvious it’s fake and here’s why:

1. The post was made by a David Schwimer and his search name is Ross Gheler. Notice both of those name are spelled incorrectly. The real David Schwimmer spells his name with two M’s and Ross’ last name is spelt Geller.

2. This profile was made the same day the post about the show revival was made. It has no other posts. Pretty fishy.

3. A quick google search of ‘Friends revival’ shows that cast members have said time and time again there will not be a reunion. Actors Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow and the show creators have both said it in numerous interviews.

4. Also if you look up any of the actors on IMDB, a new season of Friends is not listed on their upcoming work.

Listen. I love Friends. I grew up watching it on Thursday nights. I’ve seen every episode at least three times. I want there to be a reunion just as much as the next person. But it’s just not going to happen. At least not right now.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

