Veterans march to combat soldier suicide

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - By some accounts, roughly 22 American military veterans are committing suicide every day.

Some say that is an exaggeration, but whatever the number, some west Michigan veterans say it’s too many suicides.

To do something about it, a squad of former marines and soldiers are marching 92 miles up the White Pine Trail from Comstock Park to Cadillac. “92 for 22, No Veteran Left Behind” is what they call this mission. The marchers say they want to bring attention to the suicide problem and the resources available for veterans trying to cope with what they saw and did during their military service.

“And to know they are not the broken individual,” explains organizers and former Marine Bart Gramek. “It is just a result of what happened back at war. The things they saw that no man or woman should have ever seen.”

“There are veterans out there dealing with stuff they feel they can’t talk to anyone else about,” adds veteran Gary Tenhaaf. “They need to know they have people they can talk to.”

The 92 for 22 marchers plan three nights and four days on the trail before reaching Cadillac on Sunday. They have a Facebook page with a link to their GoFundMe site. They say donations will go to help disabled troops.

“We just want to raise as much awareness as possible to let veterans know they are not alone,” says Gramek.

