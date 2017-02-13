Video: Alleged Bangor teachers, staff play game of 'marry, kill' about students

A video allegedly shows a group of Bangor teachers playing a game of "marry or kill" about some students. (Photo: YouTube)

BANGOR, MICH. - A video alleging to depict a group of Bangor teachers and staff making inappropriate comments about students will be the subject of a regular school board meeting tonight.

The commentary, heard in a six-minute video posted Monday, Feb. 13, to YouTube, shows a group of adults sitting around a table at the Bangor Tavern Bar and Grill. Such comments from the alleged Bangor Public Schools faculty include ratings of who they'd have sex with, marry, or kill.

WZZM 13 is not showing the video at this time because several names are mentioned.

Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson told WZZM 13 he watched the video and while he does not see anything in which to issue charges, it's something the school is looking into internally.

"There was a member of the school staff that filed a complaint because she felt threatened by the video," Simpson said.

The school board will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., and it's expected the video will come up for discussion.

