Village of Freeport told to boil water

The Village flushed the water supply in order to get rid of remaining fire fighting foam.

FREEPORT, MICH. - The Village of Freeport has been told to boil their water after the supply was contaminated with fire fighting foam on Friday night, Oct. 27.

Originally, residents were told to have no contact with the water. However, officials are now saying that the risks from skin contact, inhalation and ingestion are minimal.

According to an update from the Village, the water system was flushed extensively in order to get rid of the remaining foam.

Residents have been told to flush the fixtures in their home, and after that they can use their water for showering, hand washing, laundry, etc. and they can boil their water for cooking and drinking.

In addition to the fire retardant that entered the water supply, water from Thornapple River also contaminated the supply. River water is more likely to contain harmful bacteria, and the water is still being tested to verify if bacterial issues have been resolved.

The DEQ gave instructions on how residents can flush their pipes:

