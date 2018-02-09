WZZM
Visitation and funeral scheduled for 16-year-old murder victim

Visitation for murdered teen

Staff , WZZM 12:16 PM. EST February 09, 2018

The visitation and funeral for 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya has been scheduled. The funeral will be on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church. 

The visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 9 from 2 - 6 p.m. at the same location.

Dumbuya was found dead on Jan. 28 in Kalamazoo, and police are investigating it as a homicide. 

The 16-year-old East Kentwood student was set to testify in a sexual assault case that is going to trial later this year. 

