Von Maur department store moving to Woodland Mall

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The company that owns Woodland Mall, PREIT, has officially announced a Von Maur department store is moving into the Sears space.

WZZM 13 first reported the news back in January, when Sears initially announced it was closing. Von Maur's 90,000-square foot store will be its first location in the Grand Rapids region.

PREIT said in a press release Thursday morning that Woodland Mall’s proximity to the high socio-economic communities of Ada, Cascade and East Grand Rapids drives strong retailer and shopper demand. The addition of Von Maur and PREIT’s strategic investment in the redevelopment will attract new and dynamic merchants to diversify the tenant roster and drive traffic to the property.

Von Maur, along with an array of high-quality retail in enclosed small shop space and 30,000 square feet of quality polished casual restaurants, will join the roster in 2019, strengthening this top-tier asset. The newly established dining options will leverage the area’s busy 28th Street corridor, creating a bustling collection of destination dining establishments for visitors to enjoy. Paving the way for this redevelopment, PREIT acquired Sears’ 313,000 square feet store which is set to close in March 2017.

“We are excited to have executed leases for all three Sears stores we recaptured. The redevelopment of Woodland Mall is an incredible opportunity to allocate capital to fortify one of the strongest assets in our portfolio,” said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT.

“Through the recapture of Sears and signing of Von Maur, we’re proactively reducing our exposure to select department stores, while simultaneously offering exclusive, high-quality retail and dining experiences that will continue to fuel traffic and strong sales at the property. The initiative will solidify Woodland Mall’s place as the premier retail and entertainment destination in Grand Rapids, while creating tremendous value at the property by growing NOI and driving meaningful traffic and sales.”

”Woodland Mall represents the ideal addition to our existing stores in Michigan,” said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur.

“We are excited to grow our loyal customer base by providing a high level of service and a unique assortment of merchandise. We look forward to becoming a premier shopping destination in Grand Rapids for years to come.”

