Crash at Alpine Avenue, I-96 knocks out power to more than 1K people

A crash at Alpine Avenue and I-96 knocked power out to more than 1,600 Consumers Energy customers. (Photo: WZZM)

WALKER, MICH. - At least 1,600 Consumers Energy customers are without power and traffic is snarled following a crash at Alpine Avenue and I-96.

Dispatch reports indicate two cars crashed in the area of the interchange, which caused a power line to fall across one of the vehicles. The incident was reported just before 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

A power restoration time is not yet available, according to the utility's outage map.

The ramp from westbound I-96 to northbound Alpine Avenue is closed in the meantime.

No injuries are reported, according to a Kent County dispatcher.

Check back for updates.

