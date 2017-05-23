Crash at Alpine Avenue, I-96 knocks out power to more than 1K people

WALKER, MICH. - At least 1,600 Consumers Energy customers are without power and traffic is snarled following a crash at Alpine Avenue and I-96.
Dispatch reports indicate two cars crashed in the area of the interchange, which caused a power line to fall across one of the vehicles. The incident was reported just before 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
A power restoration time is not yet available, according to the utility's outage map.
The ramp from westbound I-96 to northbound Alpine Avenue is closed in the meantime.
No injuries are reported, according to a Kent County dispatcher.
Check back for updates.
