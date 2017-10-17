Engineers meet to discuss safety improvements at Walker intersection

The intersection of Richmond Street NW and Wilson Avenue NW in Walker will be discussed a special meeting on Oct. 17, 2017. (Photo: WZZM 13)

WALKER, MICH. - A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss possible safety improvements at a dangerous intersection Walker.

More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition calling for change at the corner of Richmond Street NW and Wilson Avenue NW.

Residents propose lowering the speed limit to 45 miles per hour and adding a traffic light at the intersection. They are also requesting a turn lanes be added.

City of Walker and Michigan Department of Transportation engineers will be at a special meeting at 7 p.m. at the Walker City Hall to discuss the intersection.

