Florida pets relocating to Michigan

WALKER, MICH. - They survived Hurricane Irma, now some dogs and cats are ready to take on west Michigan winters.

14 dogs and 12 cats from Florida arrived at the Humane Society of West Michigan Friday afternoon.

They were already waiting for adoption in Florida animal shelters when the hurricane hit. Bringing them to Michigan is making room in those shelters for dogs and cats picked up after they were separated from their owners during the storm.

“It creates space in those shelters,” explains humane society executive director Trudy Jeffers. “They are coming north to various humane societies like ours to be adopted out. We love them already. They came off the transport and there were a lot of tails wagging. We can’t wait to put them in homes.”

Before receiving 26 dogs and cats from Florida, the Humane Society of West Michigan accepted 23 pets affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. They say some of those are already adopted, and in a few days the animals from Florida will also be available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV