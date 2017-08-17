Food truck manufacturer moves to West Michigan

Beautiful young couple visiting eat market in the street, stock image.

WALKER, MICH. - MOVE Systems is moving the manufacturing of their eco-friendly food trucks from China to West Michigan.

Following a $13 million investment, the company will bring 27 new jobs to Walker.

“Michigan has the manufacturing talent and capabilities, combined with a venture capital market that also understands our goals to create cutting edge, smart, connected technologies and systems for our urban environments,” said James Meeks the CEO of Move Systems.

The food carts have a solar roof and use propane gas and a lithium battery. They also use an anti-idling electricity pedestal, which replace noisy generators.

This development was a collaboration between The Right Place and Start Garden.

