Local company starts Memorial Day tradition with 'The Wave'

Employees at Grapids Heating & Cooling, Inc. are gettings into the Memoral Day spirit Thursday morning holding flags and waiving to drivers on 3 Mile Road NW (May, 25, 2017). (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Honks and cheers were heard this morning for a local company paying tribute to our nation's veterans.

Grapids Heating & Cooling, Inc. in Walker hosted their first ever event to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

They are calling the event "The Wave."

About a dozen employees were outside Thursday, May 25, swinging American flags and waving to drivers on 3 Mile Road NW.

Employees at @grapidsheating are getting into the #MemorialDay spirit this morning holding flags & waving to drivers on 3 Mile NW! 🇺🇸#BeOn13 pic.twitter.com/AJ74h4Fh5A — WZZM 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) May 25, 2017

The Wave was also a surprise to employees. Instead of their regular morning meeting, they were given the flags and told to head outside.

Workers say they really enjoyed the experience.

