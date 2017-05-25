WZZM
Local company starts Memorial Day tradition with 'The Wave'

Kayla Fortney, WZZM 9:56 AM. EDT May 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Honks and cheers were heard this morning for a local company paying tribute to our nation's veterans.

Grapids Heating & Cooling, Inc. in Walker hosted their first ever event to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

They are calling the event "The Wave."

About a dozen employees were outside Thursday, May 25, swinging American flags and waving to drivers on 3 Mile Road NW.

The Wave was also a surprise to employees. Instead of their regular morning meeting, they were given the flags and told to head outside.

Workers say they really enjoyed the experience.

