Local company starts Memorial Day tradition with 'The Wave'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Honks and cheers were heard this morning for a local company paying tribute to our nation's veterans.
Grapids Heating & Cooling, Inc. in Walker hosted their first ever event to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
They are calling the event "The Wave."
About a dozen employees were outside Thursday, May 25, swinging American flags and waving to drivers on 3 Mile Road NW.
Employees at @grapidsheating are getting into the #MemorialDay spirit this morning holding flags & waving to drivers on 3 Mile NW! 🇺🇸#BeOn13 pic.twitter.com/AJ74h4Fh5A— WZZM 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) May 25, 2017
The Wave was also a surprise to employees. Instead of their regular morning meeting, they were given the flags and told to head outside.
Workers say they really enjoyed the experience.
