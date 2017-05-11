Man, 27, arrested in Walker gas station robbery

Handcuffs and prints, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

WALKER, MICH. - Walker police have arrested a 27-year-old man wanted in a gas station armed robbery.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Marathon gas station at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue.

Police report he stole an unidentified amount of money and ran from the scene. They also believe he is the same man who robbed the same gas station in October 2016.

The name of the suspect will be released once he is arraigned.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV