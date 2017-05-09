Man wanted in Walker gas station robbery

Walker Police (Photo: WZZM)

WALKER, MICH. - Police are looking to find and arrest a man wanted in an early morning gas station robbery.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Marathon gas station at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue, according to a Walker Police Department news release.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat and a white bandana on his face. He was armed with a gun, police say.

A photo of the man was not immediately available.

Police report he stole an unidentified amount of money and ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-453-5441 or Silent Obsever at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV