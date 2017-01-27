Michigan Hawking Club prepares for Huntin' Time Expo

Frank, a bird of prey, owned by a Michigan Hawking Club member. (Photo: WZZM)

WALKER, MICH. - It's one of the biggest events of the year for people in West Michigan who hunt. The Huntin' Time Expo runs from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday.

The three-day festival is a chance for hunters to learn more about the sport they love, and new ways to do it.

One of the ways we got a chance to learn about is through hawking, or hunting with a bird of prey. Chris Wysocki from the Michigan Hawking Club spoke with us about how he hunts with his bird, Frank.

"What we do is basically we throw the bird up in the tree," Wysocki said.

"And we are a basically a dog and we bust brush trying to get rabbits and squirrels and these birds are smart enough that if you try and help these birds out, they will follow you."





If you have any questions about hawking, Wysocki and other members of the club would be more than happy to help you. There will be around five of them at Huntin' Time at once.

"You can ask any question that you want. We've heard them all, so don't be afraid to ask."

Huntin' Time runs from 1 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Deltaplex, 2500 Turner Avenue NW in Walker.

What fun events are going on in your community? You can contact 13 Morning News Senior Producer Matt Gard on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)