Officials and residents discuss a dangerous intersection in Walker

Some people in Walker want changes for the two-way stop intersection at Wilson Avenue NW and Richmond Street. (Photo: WZZM)

WALKER, MICH. - A meeting was held on Tuesday night, Oct. 17 to talk about potential changes to the dangerous corner of Richmond Street NW and Wilson Avenue NW in Walker.

This year, there have been seven crashes there--one of them was fatal.

The meeting came after more than 2,000 people signed an online petition calling for change to the intersection.

Reflective images have been added to the stop signs, but neighbors and officials are hoping to see more progress.

Representatives from MDOT were at the meeting in addition to Walker city officials.

►Related: Walker residents want changes at intersection after multiple crashes

"It was helpful because it gave people more of a chance to talk one-on-one with the experts that are making the decisions," said Pat Hartuniewicz, a resident who lives near the intersection.

"The biggest issue for us is the speed limit" said Larry Hartuniewicz. "The lighting is bad too--the lighting on that road is terrible. It's like amber lighting--it's dim."

One idea brought up at the meeting was the idea of widening both roads to add center turn lanes and right turn lanes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV