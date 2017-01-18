Paid time off for Feyen Zylstra employees who volunteer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids based company will pay its workers to volunteer in their community.

Leaders from Feyen Zylstra announced the "FZ Impact" program Wednesday morning. The electrical contracting firm is allowing its employees eight hours of paid time off each year to volunteer at any organization they choose.

"We see our purpose as having a positive impact," said Nate Koetje, Feyen Zylstra CEO. "So though we're a business, we understand the role businesses play building great communities.

"This is just the next step in that for us. We have a long history in community engagement."

Feyen Zylstra employs more than 450 people. Combined, that's 3,600 hours of paid time for volunteering.

(© 2017 WZZM)