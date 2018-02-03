'Prank' missile threat sent over Meijer store intercom

Meijer storefront, file photo. (Photo: WZZM 13)

WALKER, MICH. - If you were shopping at the Meijer on Wilson Avenue NW in Walker Friday night, you might have heard an alarming message over the intercom. But according to police, it was just a prank.

Police say they were called to the store at around 9:45 p.m. after a message went over the store intercom, stating there were missiles heading for the United States.

After investigating, police said it appeared the call was made from an unknown phone within the store.

Police said it appears the message was a prank, but are working with Meijer personnel to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walker Police Dept. at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

