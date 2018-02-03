Walker couple goes without heat after multiple furnace issues

The Stanul family's heat went out for five days, and they were told no one would come fix it over the weekend. (Photo: WZZM)

WALKER, MICH. - A couple in Walker went without heat in frigid temperatures and was told by DTE Energy on Friday, Feb. 2 they would have to wait the entire weekend to get it fixed.

"When I fiddle with the thermostat, it'll turn on, but it only stays on for like 30 seconds or a minute," said Abigail Stanul, who lives in the Alpine Meadows mobile home park in Walker.

Stanul said she has an appliance protection plan with DTE Energy. Contractors came out to her house multiple times since Wednesday to fix her heat problem and discovered it was a furnace issue.

They fixed the furnace again Friday, but it went out in the middle of the night, she said.

"I called, and [DTE] said the company was closed, and they were going to send someone Monday at 8 o'clock in the morning," Stanul said.

Abigail's husband has Parkinson's disease and just got over pneumonia. She was worried about his health over the weekend when temperatures were predicted to fall into the teens.

"I take care of him a lot, and I just worry," she said. "And I think I can make it, but it's just two days that I have to worry more."

After WZZM 13 reached out to DTE Energy, the company sent a contractor to the Stanul's home to fix the furnace.

DTE responded in a statement:

The DTE home protection plan is serviced by the company, and we work with certified appliance repair contractors. As independent contractors, they are responsible for their own hours. In special circumstances like this, we will send out contractors that work over the weekend.

Stanul said she didn't have enough money to reach out to independent contractors outside her plan because she is on disability and spends most of her check on her husband's medication.

"Some people might have the money, but if you don't have the money for an emergency furnace guy to come, it gets kind of hairy," she said. "I'm just saying emergencies don't happen conveniently on days when things are open."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV