Want to become a Chick-fil-A owner?

"Yes, I'm the Owner, Operator of first West Michigan franchise”, says Brad Spurlin, who says anyone can go to the Chick-fil-A website and apply online. "I would say patience. Patience is the key."Spurlin spent 30 years in wholesale logistics and this is his first restaurant job. He didn't get to choose the location, but is happy to be the first Chick-fil-A in the Grand Rapids area.
"I'm a raving fan of their food. I can't wait to serve West Michigan their first chicken sandwich," Spurlin says.The store on Edgeknoll Drive off Kalamazoo and M-6 opened Thursday to the public. Customers can also
look forward to two more locations: 54th and Clyde Park, set to open February 9 and Westnedge Road in Portage on February 23.
There are also plans to put a location at 28th and the Beltline. Meantime, the proposal to bring a Chick-fil-A
to the Celebration Village is heading back to the Grand Rapids planning commission. Back in October they denied plans for the location because of concerns about a drive through.
Each store will have a separate owner and the same grand opening excitement and contests that Chick-fil-A fans have come to expect.
