Want to become a Chick-fil-A owner?

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Chick-fil-A is the most popular and profitable restaurant chain in the United States. So, so it should come as no surprise that the company takes its time deciding when and where a location will be. That includes who will run it.

"Yes, I'm the Owner, Operator of first West Michigan franchise”, says Brad Spurlin, who says anyone can go to the Chick-fil-A website and apply online. "I would say patience. Patience is the key."

Spurlin spent 30 years in wholesale logistics and this is his first restaurant job. He didn't get to choose the location, but is happy to be the first Chick-fil-A in the Grand Rapids area.

"I'm a raving fan of their food. I can't wait to serve West Michigan their first chicken sandwich," Spurlin says.

The store on Edgeknoll Drive off Kalamazoo and M-6 opened Thursday to the public. Customers can alsolook forward to two more locations: 54th and Clyde Park, set to open February 9 and Westnedge Road in Portage on February 23.

There are also plans to put a location at 28th and the Beltline. Meantime, the proposal to bring a Chick-fil-A

to the Celebration Village is heading back to the Grand Rapids planning commission. Back in October they denied plans for the location because of concerns about a drive through.

Spurlin projects almost 1,500 jobs to become available after the proposed Chick-fil-A's fully populate the area.

Each store will have a separate owner and the same grand opening excitement and contests that Chick-fil-A fans have come to expect.

